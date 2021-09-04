Telugu actor Krishnudu was arrested along with his friends for gambling in Hyderabad on Friday night, 4 September. The actor with seven friends and the organiser Paddi Raju was taken to police custody by the cops in Miyapur.

Based on the tip, the cops raided the villa where the actor and others were playing poker and arrested them after catching them red-handed. A case has been filed by the Miyapur police under the Public Gambling Act.

Krishnudu Attended the Function

"Actor Krishnudu had attended a function along with a group of friends on Friday night and started gambling at the premises. We received a call from one of the people who were there at the function, who informed us that illegal gambling activity was taking place. We immediately went and arrested them. We registered a case under the Telangana Public Gaming Act. In addition to this, we also seized Rs 2 lakh cash and eight mobile phones," The Times of India quotes Ravi Kiran, sub-inspector, Miyapur Police Station, as saying.

The actor was let out on bail. The cops are expected to interrogate him on Saturday.

Earlier Controversy

However, Krishnudu is not averse to controversy. Last year, a 45-year-old man had lodged a complaint against the actor accusing him of sexually assaulting him years ago. She had given a list comprising of 139 people, includes TV anchors, physicians, and advocates.

Krishnudu is a familiar face among the Telugu cinema audience. He acts predominantly in supporting roles. Oye, Arya 2, Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's Ye Maaya Chesaave, Allu Arjun's Mr Perfect, and Manam are some of the notable movies in which he acted.

The 45-year-old actor was last seen in Hulchul.