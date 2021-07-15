The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states and Union Territories to direct all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

It has also asked the states and the UTs to sensitise law enforcement agencies for the compliance of the order issued by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2015.

The MHA has also said that if any case has been booked in states and the UTs under Section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be immediately withdrawn.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment on March 24, 2015 in the matter of Shreya Singhal versus Union of India, had struck down Section 66A, making it null and void with effect from the date of the order, and hence, no action could be taken under this section.

SC shocked, distressed

The Supreme Court was taken aback earlier this month after learning that people are still being booked and tried under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, even six years after the top court struck down the provision as "unconstitutional and a violation of free speech".

A bench headed by Justice R.F. Nariman and comprising Justices K.M. Joseph and B.R. Gavai said: "It is still going on, amazing... What is going on is terrible, distressing."

