The private hospitals and Telangana government have arrive at consensus of giving 50 percent of the beds in private hospitals to the government to operate. An app will be set up for the same and the Department of Health will be filling up beds using the same.

Exorbitant charges were being levied for corona treatment by private hospitals. On Monday, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had hinted at taking over 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals if they flouted Covid treatment rules and fleece patients. He had department officials to prepare a plan for it.

On Tuesday, the Health Minister said that the private hospitals and government arrived at consensus. "The private hospitals in Telangana State have agreed to give 50% beds for COVID19 treatment to the government. They have also agreed to charge for treatment as per cap fixed by the Govt. Beds wl be filled by Health Dept through Special App," decision was taken after meeting with Eatala Rajender

Here are the new orders from Telangana Health Authorities:

1. Private hospitals to display rack rate at prominent places.

2. High-end drugs and PPEs excluded from package to be charged at MRP.

3. Itemised bills to patients.

4. Action against deviations.

However, KTR said that he is set to open 193 Basti Dawakhanas in Hyderabad. Telangana Minister tweeted, "Along with Health Minister @Eatala_Rajender Garu & colleague ministers will be inaugurating 25 more Basti Dawakhanas in Hyderabad tomorrow taking the total number in the city to 193. These dispensaries at ward level have been a great support to urban poor in these testing times."

KTR added, "Many congratulations to Biological E team on forging partnership with @JNJNews for manufacturing Covid19 vaccine Yet another resounding endorsement of Hyderabad vaccine industry's capabilities to provide affordable solutions to the world #VaccineCapitalHyderabad."