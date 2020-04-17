Amid nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a woman in Telangana delivered a baby girl by the roadside as she could not be shifted to a hospital in Suryapet town.

The pregnant woman's husband owned a motorbike could not reach on time due to barricades put up on the way due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

The incident

D. Venkanna, a daily-wage worker, and his wife Reshma live in Annadurainagar, near Suryapet town. When his pregnant wife complained of pain late in the night, he called 108 Ambulance service but was told that the vehicle had gone to some other place to pick up a patient.

With no option available, he made her sit on his scooty and left for Suryapet Government General Hospital. Venkanna said when they reached the old bus stand, the road was closed with barricades.

As there were no policemen posted there, he asked his wife to sit on the footpath and rushed to a nearby police station and pleaded with a constable to remove the barricade. The cop allegedly told him that he can't move from the assigned place of duty and advised Venkanna to himself remove the barricade.

The woman delivered a baby girl

An anxious Venkanna rushed back to the place to find his wife crying with pain. Even as the man ran around to get some help to remove them, the woman delivered the baby girl by the roadside. The incident occurred barely a km away from a government hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

Hearing the cries of the woman and her husband's call for help, some area women rushed out of their houses to assist her. After repeated attempts by the locals, an ambulance reached the spot. The medical assistants cut the umbilical cord and shifted the mother and the newborn to the hospital. Doctors said both were doing well.

