Telangana woman escapes early marriage; on path of becoming pilot

It is everyone's dream to be independently settled in life, but life throws challenges every step of the way. But life is not as easy for those in the marginalized communities, who in the name of caste are often kept away from the mainstream. Not anymore. A young woman from Telangana is on path to becoming a commercial pilot, but her journey wasn't an easy one.

Dr RS Praveen Kumar, who has made it his life's goal to turnaround the lives of underprivileged children through his extraordinary work, shared a brief story of a young woman who will soon be a commercial pilot. Talking about her, Kumar, IPS, said Shravya escaped early marriage in village and joined Telangana Aviation Academy to become a pilot.

"Shravya, our swaero daughter who escaped early marriage in village and joined Telangana Aviation Academy to become commercial pilot. Happy that she is clearing all the courses with distinction. Can't wait to be the passenger of your first flight, beta. Happy navigation," Dr Kumar tweeted.

Her journey has already inspired many and a lot of users have responded congratulating Shravya and Kumar.

Who is Praveen Kumar?

The 53-year-old IPS officer's swaero reference has become his core identity through the work he has done. Swaero is short for "social assertion revolution for Dalits" – a campaign launched by senior IPS officer. The "sw" in swaero stands for social welfare and "aero" refers to the sky. Shravya is yet another success story to this swaero campaign.

Kumar, alumni of Harvard University, is credited as the brains behind the success story of the Everest conquerors, Malavath Purna and Sandhanapalli Anand Kumar. But there are several other tribal students of Telangana whose lives have been turned around – all thanks to Kumar.