Two Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) seniors on Saturday jumped ship to Congress six weeks before the upcoming Telangana assembly elections.

T Narsa Reddy and S Ramulu Naik joined the Congress in the presence of President Rahul Gandhi.

Along with this, reports hint at Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas also said to have sought a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in order join the grand old party.

However, it is not confirmed if he has joined Congress since it might result in him losing his Rajya Sabha seat.

"I sought an appointment with Rahul and got it today. I discussed many things with him," the TRS leader was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

This is a big blow for the TRS which is gearing up to go head to head in the upcoming Telangana elections and take on major parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

This is the second such incident on Saturday. Earlier, National Congress Party co-founder Tariq Anwar also joined the Congress citing differences with NCP party leader Sharad Pawar. He had left the Congress 19 years ago to start NCP with Sharad Pawar.

Narsa Reddy is a former legislator and Ramulu Naik is a member of the legislative council.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Naik said, "KCR is inaccessible even to the MLAs and senior party leaders. There is no benefit to the people of Telangana from the TRS government. It has benefitted only KCR's family."

Reddy was a member of Congress from 2009 to 2014 when he moved to TRS. He was made Telangana State Road Development Corporation (TSRDC). The report goes on to say that Reddy was expecting a ticket this time but it did not happen and was instead promised a seat at the legislative council.

Naik, on the other hand, was suspended for allegedly getting involved in 'anti-party' activities.

The Hindustan Times report states that two other legislators in the TRS – Tula Uma and Bodige Shoba are also planning on joining Congress.