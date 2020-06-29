The recent initiative by the Telangana government to setup "food courts" for monkey across the state was applauded by many. But that thoughtful gesture, which was in part to prevent the monkeys from straying into human habitat, has now been marred by a horrendous and inhumane act carried out by a few youths in Khammam district of Telangana. A monkey was captured and hanged from a tree until it died.

The video of the disturbing incident has been shared widely on social media, drawing serious flak from netizens who demand stern action against the culprits. The forest officials identified the culprits as Sadu Venkateswar Rao and his neighbors Goudelli Ganapathi and G Rajashekar.

The entire incident, which shows unspeakable brutality towards the monkey, was captured on the mobile phone of the accused. The incident took place on Friday and the accused were taken into custody for questioning on Sunday.

Accused unshaken by the suffering of the monkey

As shown in the video, the accused can be seen holding sticks in their hands to beat the monkey, which is already suffering from being by a tree. The youths further released dogs to attack the monkey.

According to reports, one of the monkeys, which regularly entered the fields and moved around the house of a farmer, fell into a water tub and the man captured it, beat it with sticks, took to the fields and hanged it from a tree to scare other monkeys. It is disturbing to watch the monkey suffer as it endlessly tried to escape. But it died at last.

[Viewer discretion is advised]

#Heartbreaking: These visuals may annoy you. This incident proves again that we are (humans) very dangerous and cruel than all on the planet. A man at #Vensupalam village, #khammam in #Telangana, brutally killed a monkey. Hours after being tortured, the monkey leaves its breath. pic.twitter.com/E3YM7YDj4s — Balakrishna - The Journalist (@Balakrishna096) June 28, 2020

Accused booked

According to Sathupalli Forest Range Officer (FRO) A Venkateswaralu, the three youths were arrested and a case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against them. After being questioned, the accused Venkateswar Rao confessed to the crime and was released on personal bond. However, he would be summoned to the forest office for further enquiry on Monday, Telangana Today reported.