In Telangana, rains have been lashing at parts of the state, calling for an alert in the state. While Hyderabad has been issued in Hyderabad, all preparations for rescue operations have begun in the state. Choppers and rescue teams have also been deployed.

Due to incessant rainfall in the state over the last three days, parts of Hyderabad have been inundated. On Saturday, 12 farmers were rescued in choppers by authorities stranded amid floods in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

High alert in Telangana

On Saturday, Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao had asked the authorities to stay alert due to incessant rainfall. Tanks, canals, and rivulets are overflowing in the state. In a press release, it was also stated that roads were inundated in parts of Hyderabad.

Warangal and Karimnagar have been considered particularly susceptible. The administration has choppers ons standby for rescue missions in the state. Rains are expected to continue for next few days as well.

12 farmers were stuck in agricultural fields in the Kundanpally village, in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district of Telangana. The farmers were rescued via helicopters State home minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saunday, "12 farmers stranded in floods in Kundanpally, Jayshankar Bhupalapally dist of Telangana were airlifted by our@IAF_MCC chopper/helicopter and rescued home safe."

In Mulugu district, the highest rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, at 227.5 mm the Telangana State Development Planning Society issued. Waterlogging in low-lying areas has also been forecasted.