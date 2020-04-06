In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, it was reported that the lockdown in Telangana had been extended till June 3. But ANI, shortly after tweeting the lockdown extension news, issued a clarification saying Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao had merely suggested the lockdown be extended for two more weeks.

According to reports, 52 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 6:00 PM on Apr 06 in Telangana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 321. Among the total people infected as on date, 34 have recovered and 7 have passed away.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the #CoronavirusLockdown shall continue in the state after April 14 till June 3. pic.twitter.com/e0zwmp3Ety — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

ANI later issued a clarification to its earlier tweet.

Related