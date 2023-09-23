The Telangana High Court has cancelled the Group 1 Prelims exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in June.

A division bench of the High Court on Saturday pronounced orders on a batch of petitions by candidates who had appeared in the exam. The court directed the TSPSC to conduct the exams again.

Over 2.32 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam conducted by TSPSC on June 11 for recruitment to 503 Group 1 posts.

The petitioners had approached the court seeking cancellation of the exam due to loopholes in the conduct of the written test. They alleged that the authorities did not collect biometric details of the candidates. They also told the court that OMR sheets given to them did not have hall ticket numbers.

This is the second time that Group 1 Prelims have been cancelled. Earlier the TSPSC had cancelled the exam conducted in October last year due to question paper leakage that had rocked the Commission in March.

The TSPSC had to cancel several recruitment exams due to the scam allegedly involving some of its own employees. Nearly 2.86 lakh candidates appeared in Group 1 Prelims conducted on October 16, 2022.

