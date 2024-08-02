Telangana to give house sites in Hyderabad to Esha Singh, Nikhat Zareen, Siraj

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to allocate 600 square yards of house sites each in Hyderabad for shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

The state government also decided to provide Group-1 jobs to Nikhat Zareen and Siraj.

The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Esha Singh and Nikhat Zareen are currently competing in the Paris Olympics. After their first-round victories, the Chief Minister spoke to them over the phone on July 29 and congratulated them.

In the Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the Cabinet will decide on Group 1 jobs for Nikhat and Siraj. Highlighting Siraj's achievements and his contribution to India's T20 World Cup victory, Revanth Reddy had said that the Group-I job to the international cricketer will give him direct entry to high-ranking positions such as Deputy Superintendent of Police if he chooses to join the police force.

The Chief Minister had slammed the previous BRS government for failing to honour its promise to provide a Group-1 job to Nikhat Zareen despite her remarkable achievements, including two world championship gold medals in 2022 and 2023.

