Four of a family got killed in a road accident on Friday when the car they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck. The mishap occurred on Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Rahadari near Katnapally in Telangana's Peddapalle district.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar, his wife Soumya and their children Akhilesh Kumar (10) and Shanvi (8).

Arun Kumar, who runs a school in Peddapalle town, along with his family was returning from Hyderabad after admitting his brother and brother-in-law into a polytechnic college in the city.

Police suspect that Arun Kumar, who was driving the car, failed to notice a truck parked by the roadside and rammed into it. The front portion of the car was severly mangled.

Police shifted the bodies to a government-run hospital at Sultanabad for autopsy.

