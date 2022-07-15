The Indian Army sent its personnel to flood-hit Bhadrachalam town of Telangana on Friday for rescue and relief operations.

A total 101 men of whom 68 from the Infantry, 10 medical professionals and 23 engineers have left for Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The Godavari River is flowing above danger mark at Bhadrachalam, inundating parts of the temple town and several villages in the district along the course of the river.

The troops will be capable of operating as five independent teams, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

On the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief secretary spoke to the Army officials and requested them to provide assistance in the flood affected Bhadradri district.

The Tourism department has dispatched four special boats along with men to Bhadradri district to assist in rescue and relief operations. Fire department has also dispatched seven boats along with 210 life jackets and life boys.

The government has also deputed a senior officer, the MD of Singareni Collieries N. Sridhar as special officer to monitor the relief operations in the district. The infrastructure available with the Singareni Collieries will be pressed into service at Bhadrachalam for flood relief operations.

Chief secretary reviewed the flood situation and asked the officials to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the floods. He is continuously monitoring the situation on an hourly basis.