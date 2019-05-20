Most of the exit poll surveys of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 shows that K Chandrasekhar Rao aka KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will emerge a big winner in Telangana, beating Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP).

Several private surveying firms working for various media houses had conducted pre-poll surveys, which indicated the victory of the TRS. With the last phase of elections getting over on Sunday, they are now out with the results of the exit poll surveys. They asked voters who they voted for and based on their answers, they predict the result trends.

Here are the results of nine exit poll surveys of Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2019. According to them, the TRS will win a minimum of 12 seats in the state of Telangana. The average of all these poll opinions is that the KCR-lead party will be the winner in 14 constituencies, while the Congress may get 1 to 2 seats. The BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM will win one seat each in the state.

Here are the Results of Exit Poll surveys of Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2019:

No Survey TRS Congress BJP Others 1 News 18-IPSOS 12-14 1-2 1-2 01 2 India Today-Axis 10-12 1-2 1-2 01 3 Times Now-CNX 13 02 01 01 4 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 14-15 01 01 01 5 Republic-C Voters 14 01 01 01 6 Today's Chanakya 14 01 01 01 7 ABP-CSDS 16 00 00 01 8 Lagadapathi 14-16 02 00 00 9 NDTV 12 02 01 02 10 Average of all surveys 14 1-2 01 01

Telangana had polling for both Assembly and Lok Sabha on the same date in 2014. But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the government six months before the General elections 2019 and had Assembly elections in December 2018. His party emerged as victorious, by winning 88 seats out of 119.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, which went to polls in the first phase on April 11. A total of 443 candidates were in the fray in the state which has over 2.97 crore eligible voters. Former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were some of the prominent candidates in the fray. The polls recorded 62.69 percent turnout across the state. The votes will be counted on May 23.