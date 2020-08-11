Telangana has recorded 1,896 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, August 10, taking the total tally in the state to 82,647. Eight people died due to coronavirus to take the death count to 645, as per the latest health bulletin released by the government.

With 1,788 people recovering from Covid-19 on Monday, a total of 59,374 people have been cured from the contagious disease. The case fatality rate in Telangana is 0.78 percent as against the country's average of 2.0 percent.

Also, the recovery rate is also higher (71.84 percent) in the state as against the nation's average of 69.33 percent. Among the deaths, 46.13 percent of people have died due to Covid-19 and 53.87 percent have lost their lives for comorbidities.

By 8 pm on Monday, Telangana reported 22,628 active cases, 15,554 people are on home and institutional quarantines. It has to be noted that 84 percent of those are asymptomatic.

Telangana tested 18,035 samples and the total number of tests in the state stands at 6.42 lakh. The reports of 959 people are awaited. The state has 17,767 vacant beds.

GHMC

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has continued to be the hotspot for Covid-19 cases in Telangana which reported 338 fresh cases on Monday. However, the health officials predict the cases to fall in August. "The past few weeks, thanks to preventive measures taken by the government, cases have reduced in Hyderabad. There is no distress and panic in the city. This is a good sign for the GHMC area with its one crore population," Deccan Chronicle quotes Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Health Services, as saying recently.

Rangareddy (147), Karimnagar (121) and Medchal Malkajigiri (119) registered cases in triple digits.