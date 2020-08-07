Telangana has reported biggest single-day spike of 2,207 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, August 6, to take its total tally to 75,257.

With 1,136 people recovering, a total of 53,239 have been cured from coronavirus in Telangana. The state suffered 13 Covid deaths to take the death toll to 601, according the health bulletin released by the government as of 8 pm on Thursday.

The case fatality rate of Telangana stands at 0.79 percent as against the country's average of 2.07 percent. Whereas the recovery rate in the state is 70.7 percent compared to the nation's average of 67.62 percent.

The percentage of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 46.13 percent and deaths due to comorbidities is 53.87 percent. Telangana has 21,417 active cases, 14,837 individuals on home and institutional quarantine with 84 percent are asymptomatic.

In the 24-hour period, Telangana tested 23,495 samples to take the total to 566,984 tests to date. The data released by the government says that 1,539 reports are still awaited.

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) continues to be the worst-hit district with 532 new cases. Ranga Reddy (196), Warangal Urban (142) and Medchal Malkajigiri (136) districts reported cases in triple digits.

The highest percent of the cases have been reported among the people aged between 31 and 40 at 25 percent.

Meanwhile, Telangana has lost 35-year old doctor named Naresh Kumar, a frontline warrior, in Bhadradri Kothugudem district died of COVID-19.