Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday and sought the Centre's approval for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro and other key infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister said they discussed various significant developmental projects and welfare schemes that the state government is rolling out in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy, who was accompanied by Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu, said they sought the Prime Minister's full support for the 'TelanganaRising' vision so that the state could rapidly rise towards the $1 trillion GDP goal.

He also requested the Prime Minister for clearances and funding support for crucial infrastructure urban transformation projects.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, he sought approval for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro to improve connectivity in Greater Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy brought the PM's notice that the previous government did not focus on the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro. He explained to the PM that the state government has readied the proposal for the second phase of the Metro with an estimated cost of Rs.24,269 crore to expand the Metro to a length of 76.4 km spanning five corridors.

Stressing its significance in decongesting Hyderabad and ensuring seamless urban mobility, he urged PM Modi to fast-track the necessary approvals.

Stating that 90 per cent of land acquisition has been completed for Regional Ring Road's (RRR) northern stretch, the CM urged the PM to immediately approve the southern segment to unlock the full potential of the RRR.

The CM conveyed to the Prime Minister that the state government is ready to bear 50 per cent of the cost of land acquisition for the southern segment of RRR, which will be critical for intra-state connectivity.

Revanth Reddy also elaborated on the proposal to develop a Regional Ring Rail along the Regional Ring Road which would link Telangana with neighbouring states through a seamless high-speed rail network. He highlighted its role in boosting trade, industry, and passenger mobility, making it a transformative addition to South India's transport ecosystem.

Citing Telangana's landlocked position, he pressed for the establishment of dry ports along the RRR corridor. These hubs would act as key export-import centres, facilitating smoother trade operations.

The Chief Minister proposed the development of a dedicated Greenfield Road and a parallel railway network, seamlessly connecting Telangana's dry ports to seaports in Andhra Pradesh, thus positioning the state as a major logistics hub.

CM Revanth Reddy sought Rs. 20,000 crore in central funding for the ambitious project to rejuvenate the Musi River in Hyderabad. Its components include Bapu Ghat Development at the confluence of the Esa and Musa rivers, 27 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to purify the river, construction of retaining walls and embankments to curb encroachments and Musi-Godavari River Integration to ensure a sustained water flow.

He also urged PM Modi to facilitate the transfer of 222.7 acres for the Gandhi Sarovar Project, further strengthening Hyderabad's water security and environmental sustainability.

Stating that Telangana is strategically poised to become a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, thanks to its cutting-edge infrastructure, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly policies, CM Revanth Reddy sought PM Modi's approval to establish the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in Telangana.

With rising cybercrimes, drug-related offences, and urban security challenges, CM Revanth Reddy called for the approval of 29 additional IPS cadre posts for Telangana. Currently, the state has 61 sanctioned posts, with an additional 15 allocated in 2015 after a review.

