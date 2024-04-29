Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has firmly defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance on wealth distribution, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately sowing confusion among voters.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Reddy emphasized that Rahul Gandhi's remarks were centered on the redistribution of government wealth to those in need, rather than targeting private wealth or properties. He clarified that there should be no confusion regarding this distinction, asserting that the BJP is attempting to create uncertainty surrounding his party's intentions.

"The state exchequer, the Government of India exchequer is different from private wealth," Reddy remarked, underscoring the disparity between government resources and individual assets. He reiterated Gandhi's objective of distributing government wealth to deserving individuals, in contrast to what he perceives as the BJP's inclination towards favoring corporate interests.

Reddy accused the BJP of catering exclusively to corporate entities, alleging that under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, valuable assets worth Rs 16 lakh crore from public sector undertakings (PSUs) and Navaratnas have been transferred to corporations for a fraction of their true value.

"The BJP is afraid that if Congress comes to power, it will not give it to Adani or Ambani or their other corporate friends," Reddy stated bluntly, insinuating that the BJP's concerns are rooted in the potential loss of corporate support should Congress assume office. He highlighted the Congress party's commitment to increasing government revenue and redistributing it among the deserving poor as a stark contrast to the BJP's alleged favoritism towards corporate interests.

Disseminating falsehoods

In a scathing rebuke, the Telangana chief minister has accused Prime Minister Modi of consistently disseminating falsehoods and misrepresentations. Refuting recent claims made by Modi, he emphasized key points regarding reservation policies and allocation of funds for marginalized communities.

He alleged that Modi is fabricating lies regarding a proposed asset assessment following the caste census, clarifying that the census aims to count population, not wealth. Reddy also underscored the Congress party's historical commitment to nationalizing private banks and implementing reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) based on the Mandal Commission recommendations.

Explaining the rationale behind the census, the leader outlined the need to ascertain the population demographics to determine appropriate reservation percentages. Contrary to Modi's assertions, Reddy dismissed claims of intentions to seize personal assets such as Mangalsutra or second homes, emphasizing existing legal frameworks governing property transactions.

Accusing Modi of favoring corporate interests over the welfare of marginalized communities, the opposition leader criticized the ruling party for its alleged alignment with crony capitalism. When questioned about BJP's purported neglect of funding for marginalized groups, the leader pointed to the party's ideological roots within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its historical stance against reservation policies, asserting that BJP's core ideology mirrors that of the RSS.

In conclusion, Revanth Reddy emphasized that the core objective of the Congress party, encapsulated by the Telugu proverb "Adayam penchu, pedaluku panchu" (increase government revenue and distribute it among the deserving poor), stands in opposition to the BJP's purported agenda.