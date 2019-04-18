The results of the intermediate first, second-year examinations conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be released on Thursday, April 18.

According to the education board officials, the results will be made available from 11 am, but the exact timing is not available. The minimum pass percentage for the students is 35 per cent. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects

The students can check the results online through the official websites given below:-

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

Similarly, there are some other websites also which you can check into if the server crashes on the main sites like manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, educationandhra.com and examresults.net

The result will also be made available on the government integrated app – T App Folio, hosted by the government of Telangana.

How to check the results online:-

Go to the official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Click on Results 2019

Enter your registration number and other details

Click Submit

Your result will be displayed

Download the results for future purpose

T App Folio

Submit your registration number on the app.

Once the details are submitted the app will be automatically updated with the latest news

When the results are released, the app will alert the user, so that they can check it.

Get results via SMS

For TS intermediate first year results

For general, SMS - TSGEN1[REGISTRATION-NO] to 56263

For vocational, SMS - TSVOC1[REGISTRATION-NO] to 56263

For TS intermediate second year results

For general, SMS - TSGEN2[REGISTRATION-NO] to 56263

For vocational, SMS - TSVOC2[REGISTRATION-NO] to 56263