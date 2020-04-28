Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, the authorities locked up all the houses mainly in the red zone areas of the town to stop residents from stepping out of their houses and causing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Currently, the positive number of cases in Gadwal has increased to 45, among which 10 are discharged and one dead. So far a total of 37 wards in Gadwal district are red zones which have been completely sealed and barricaded. Other red zones areas like Nallakunta, Vedanagar, Ganjipeta are the other red zone areas that have been under stringent lockdown, too.

'They are not listening to us': Gadwal authorities respond

In an interview to TNIE, Containment Zone In-Charge of Jogulamba Gadwal, Sayyad Irshad said, "They were not listening to us despite knowing the highly contagious nature of the virus. We have locked up the houses of the primary and secondary contacts of corona positive patients. We have also deputed Asha workers and ANMs to serve the residents."

This district has been completely sealed and the lockdown has been intensified due to the past account of returnees from Nizammudin Markaz link which is said to have caused a sudden spurt of cases.

1,004 coronavirus cases in Telangana, 26 dead

Apart from the cases within Gadwal, the authorities are worried due to the rise in coronavirus in neighbouring district Kurnool which has 292 cases the highest in Andra Pradesh. Kurnool district located on the border of Andra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to reports, a doctor in Kurnool known to have treated several patients reportedly died of coronavirus. Apart from locking down the houses, several volunteer systems have been called off. The authorities have noted down all the essential commodities needed by the residents which will be delivered to their doorsteps.

As of Tuesday, April 28, Telangana has reported two new coronavirus cases taking the total to 1,004 among which 321 has recovered and 26 have succumbed to the deadly disease.