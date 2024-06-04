BJP National Yuva Morcha President and sitting MP Tejasvi Surya is leading with a huge margin of 2,77,083 votes at the end of 12th round of counting of votes.

The Congress has fielded Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy against Tejasvi Surya.

As per election result trends, NDA is winning most of the seats in Karnataka while the INDIA bloc is trailing behind.

Shobha Karandlaje for the win

Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday won from Bengaluru North Constituency defeating his rival Congress candidate M. V. Rajeev Gowda with a huge margin of 2.59 lakh votes.

The Union Minister polled 9.86 lakh votes against Gowda who secured 7.26 lakh votes.

She had faced "go-back" agitation in the constituency as the BJP had denied a ticket to sitting party MP, former CM D. V. Sadananda Gowda.

She had faced stiff resistance in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Parliamentary constituency from local leadership ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

However, Shobha Karandlajemanaged to get a ticket from the Bengaluru North seat.

Shobha Karandlaje is the close associate of former CM B. S. Yediyurappa.

(With inputs from IANS)