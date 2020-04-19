Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was forced to delete his old tweet, one that went viral, about Arab women's orgasm. His 2015 tweet: "95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years!Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love," was widely circulated.

Twitter slammed the 29-year-old BJP leader after his disgusting tweet. Though Tejasvi Surya was quick enough to delete it, the captured image gained momentum.

Srivatsa YB, Indian Youth Congress responded to his tweet saying, "Tejasvi Surya that's quite cheap tejasvi. Personally expect you to lead BJP into a new type of politics."

Another woman took to twitter saying, "Pity Ur upbringing @Tejasvi_Surya that respect for women couldn't be instilled in U despite India having some great female leaders. Please note if someday the govt bestows a foreign ministry to you, avoid travelling to Arab lands. You are not welcome here. This will be remembered."

Tejasvi Surya's other controversial posts

The Twitter-active Surya had also posted other controversial posts about his dread at women getting 33 per cent of the seats in the Lok Sabha.

"With the exception of Womens' Reservation in Parliament, Modi govt agenda is inspiring. Dread d day when women's reservation becomes reality," read his tweet.

In June 2018 when BJP lost the Jayanagar seat to Congress, Surya tweeted: "Call me a bigot, communal fanatic or whatever. But singular reason for BJP's defeat in Jayanagar is the complete consolidation of Muslim vote. Look at the below numbers from Gurappanapalya, a Muslim locality. BJP must "really" become a Hindu party & not just be perceived as one."

Who is Tejasvi Surya?

29-year-old Surya, a lawyer by profession, is the nephew of BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, who represents Basavanagudi. The party's young candidate faced Congress veteran, BK Hariprasad, who contested from the seat after two decades in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After Surya was nominated from Bengaluru South, he expressed his excitement as a BJP candidate in Twitter saying, "I have been blessed with an opportunity to contest as @BJP4India candidate from Bangalore South. I promise to be a committed ambassador of PM Narendra Modi. Join me today as I file my nomination and embark on this new journey.