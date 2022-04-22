Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra landed at the gate of the courtroom to get justice for their favourite beverage. Yes, the war is between chai and coffee. Which is better, which is more refreshing? Which one gives you extra energy? Which is the best relaxation drink? These are the battle points.

The discussion is a part of Amazon Prime Video's first-ever legal drama 'Guilty Minds'. Ahead of its release, the couples Tejasswi and Karan have taken their fight of proving what is better, chai or a coffee, with their lawyers, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Kashaf Quaze and Varun Mitra as Deepak Rana respectively.

Directed by Shefali Bhusha, the synopsis of the show reads, "Guilty Minds is a legal drama about one family that is a paragon of virtue and other, a leading law firm dealing with all shades of grey." The first season centers around a principled woman lawyer in Delhi, Kashaf Quaze (Shriya Pilgaonkar), and her courtroom journey. The season will have 10 episodes of 50 minutes each.

Khasaf is often pitted against the hotshot lawyer Deepak Rana (Varun Mitra) who works for the corporate firm run by the Khanna family. They share an on and off a complicated romantic relationship.

Sharing about the experience of playing Khasaf, actress Shriya revealed to PinkVilla, said "I remember the first time the audition scenes for Guilty Minds were sent to me and I read the name Kashaf Quaze, I felt instantly drawn to her. I felt like I knew her, I felt very curious to know her. I knew the kind of emotional range I would get to explore while portraying her." she further added, "Kashaf operates a lot on empathy. She has a very strong understanding of right and wrong in terms of ethics as a lawyer."

The actress also elaborates on her preparation for the role. Apart from visiting the courtroom multiple times, she also discussed the role with her lawyer friends to understand their emotional approach to the profession.