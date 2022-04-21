Just days after music maestro Ilayaraaja's Modi to - Ambedkar remark created a huge uproar across the nation, ace filmmaker Bhagyaraj created another stir. While speaking at a book release event at the Chennai BJP headquarters, he remarked that people who criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi are like prematurely born babies whose eyes and ears are yet to develop.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai released the book 'New India 22: PM Modi's welfare policies' while Bhagyaraj received the first copy. While speaking at the event, the filmmaker said, "I have a small tip to Modi. Let's consider those criticising him as prematurely born, that is, they're born in three months. Why I say three months is because only in the fourth and fifth months of pregnancy, a baby's mouth and ears are formed." Amidst thunderous clap and cheers, he further added, "Some people (critics) won't speak or listen to anything positive. So we should consider that those who criticise don't have their ears or mouths developed. Our PM should also consider it that way," he added.

The speech went viral attracting criticisms from all the quarters. Within hours, Bhagyaraj apologised for his remark and clarified that his statement is misinterpreted. In another video, he said, "In villages, a prematurely born child means the child will be born one or two months before the due date but they will not have any disabilities. There is no relationship between the differently-abled and those born prematurely. I look at differently-abled people with compassion. I sincerely apologise if I had hurt someone's sentiments," he said and further added that the speech was his personal opinion without ant political agenda.

Director K Bhagyaraj tenders apology for using the term "Kurai Prasavam" (premature birth) while referring to the persons who criticizes PM #Modi and clarifies that he is not #BJP and he is made up of dravidian ideologies.#Bhagyaraj pic.twitter.com/nxDW03RDcs — Vinodh Arulappan (@VinodhArulappan) April 20, 2022

"I don't belong to BJP. I was born in Tamil Nadu, studied in Tamil Nadu, and worked in Tamil cinemas. Tamil is my lifeline. I grew up admiring Tamil leaders like Periyar, Anna Kalaignar (Karunanidhi), and MGR. Their ideologies are rooted in my mind and my films are the reflection of those ideas, I will continue doing it," he clarified.