The body of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Naman Syal, who died in a tragic Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai international air show, was brought to the Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore on Sunday, where colleagues and officials paid an emotional tribute.

Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar and Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan laid wreaths on behalf of the district administration as the IAF observed full military honours.

Wing Commander Syal, 37, hailed from Himachal Pradesh and was serving as a senior officer at the Sulur base. He had flown the Tejas Mk-1 Light Combat Aircraft from Sulur to Dubai for India's aerobatic display at the prestigious aviation exposition, which featured leading aerospace companies and delegations from across the world.

Sayal served the Air Force for more than a decade and was widely regarded as a disciplined officer and an exceptional flyer. He lived with his wife—also an Air Force officer—and their seven-year-old daughter in the Sulur Air Force quarters.

The news of the fatal crash left the family devastated, with colleagues recalling him as a committed professional and a doting father. He was also pursuing advanced studies connected to aviation and defence systems as part of his career progression.

After the ceremonial tribute at Sulur, the mortal remains were flown to his native village in Himachal Pradesh for the final rites.

Senior IAF officials said a detailed investigation has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The tragic loss of Wing Commander Naman Syal has cast a pall of grief over the Air Force community and beyond, as the country mourns a brave officer who dedicated his life to serving the nation from the skies.

The IAF was scheduled to conduct multiple aerial demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of the indigenous Tejas fighter.

