Separatist outfit, 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat' was declared as an unlawful association on Sunday under the unlawful activities (Prevention) act (UAPA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on his X-post handle, "Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.

"The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule.

"The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K".

Earlier, the Democratic freedom party JK headed by Shabir Shah and the Muslim League JK headed by Masarat Alam were declared as unlawful under the UAPA. Amit Shah declared the 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)' (MLJK-MA) as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) has a history of involvement in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, with its members supporting terrorist initiatives in India. Their objective involves inciting the populace to establish Islamic rule in the region, posing a threat to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India, Shah said.

(With inputs from IANS)