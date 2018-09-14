TechnoNICOL Corporation, an international manufacturer and supplier of roofing, waterproofing, thermal insulation, and sound absorption materials, has announced the appointment of Ramnik Kohli as the Chief Executive Officer for India.

His appointment comes as a part strengthening and expanding TechnoNICOL's presence in the Indian market as the country is witnessing rapid growth in roads, bridges, railways, airports, residential and commercial buildings, and power generation construction, which calls for the concerted focus on building materials.

TechnoNICOL Corporation integrates 53 production sites, six R&D centres with 6,500 qualified staff and has 25 years of market experience. The company specialises in selling building materials and tools for industrial, civil and private housing construction.

"Ramnik is an accomplished leader with an outstanding track record. India is an important country and part of TechnoNICOL's global growth strategy. Ramnik will develop and further accelerate our growth plans in the Indian market. He has the appropriate leadership to take our Indian organisation forward," said Anton Belyakov, Managing Director for Asia region.

"The mission of TechnoNICOL is to produce high quality, reliable and effective construction materials and solutions, which we strive to make available at very effective price-points. Guided by our core values of knowledge, experience and craftsmanship, TechnoNICOL is committed to play an important part in building India which is a country under construction", he added.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed India CEO said "It is an honor for me to lead TechnoNICOL's growth in India.

TechnoNICOL Corporation is well-regarded globally to create disruption with the enormous focus on Research and Development centres to produce durable and cost-efficient building materials and solutions. We remain committed to supporting the builders' ecosystem in India with our global expertise and craftsmanship."

In his previous assignments, Ramnik was associated with Micromax Informatics Ltd. as Country Manager for Russia and CIS nations. He has also worked with Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd. as Assistant Director, where he established key account management in the company from concept to realization. He is a PhD in Economics, Marketing from the State University of Management, Moscow, Russia.

The main focus areas in the Indian economy are power, roads and bridges and residential and commercial buildings.

Along with the launch of various initiatives by the government like Affordable Housing and Smart Cities, the sector has generated significant interest from international construction solutions companies like TechnoNICOL.