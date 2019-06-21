Tech Mahindra has signed a deal with Airbus to engineer its cabin and cargo designs on Thursday, June 20, without providing any financial details on the deal.

Tech Mahindra aims to gain expertise in the growing cabin business in the forthcoming years. The company stated that the growing airline industry is trying to deliver their travellers, luxurious digital travel experiences through creative cabin innovations.

"The partnership will strengthen the company's aerospace engineering portfolio, especially in areas like cabin engineering and customer services," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, global head of engineering and IoT at Tech Mahindra.

The company has been developing innovative engineering and digital solutions for years. The partnership with Airbus will help the IT Company to enhance its global productivity, supplier base while improving their efficiencies in the global market.

Tech Mahindra, the Indian multinational provider, has domains such as Information Technology (IT), networking technology solutions, Integrated Engineering Solutions (IES) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) with an employee strength of 121,840 globally.

The company has been investing in future technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things, Cybersecurity, robotics, automation, blockchain, and 5G. The IT Company had acquired companies like Objectwise (provides IT projects for fortune 100 enterprise across North America), Dynacommerce (provides end-to-end omnichannel sales and order-management solutions for mobile, cable, media and utility companies.), and Inter-Informatics (provides engineering and design services in the field of aerospace, railway vehicles and machinery.) since last two years.