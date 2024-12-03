Teary farewell for 5 Kerala medical students killed in high-speed collision

Kerala woke up on Tuesday morning to the sad news of the death of five first-year MBBS students at the state-run Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, in a horrific accident on Monday night.

The five medical students died after their car, that was being driven at high speed, collided with a Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) passenger bus.

The incident occurred near Alappuzha around 9.20 P.M. when the Tavera MUV that the students were travelling in reportedly skidded and hit the KSRTC bus traveling from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam.

On Tuesday morning, the post mortem of the five students was conducted and their bodies were kept at their college, where they had been studying since October this year.

Three Kerala Ministers, Veena George (Health) Saji Cherian (Fisheries) and P. Prasad (Agriculture) and local legislators led the hour-long homage ceremony, when classmates and friends of the deceased filed passed the bodies of the departed with tears running down the cheeks of many.

Meanwhile Veena George said the condition of one of the injured student continues to be very grave.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision caused the MUV to tear open, ejecting the students onto the road.

Three students died on the spot, while two succumbed to their injuries on the way to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

The Regional Transport Officer said there could be multiple reasons for the accident and includes poor visibility due to the heavy rains and also the inexperience of the student who was driving the vehicle.

The MUV was a rented one and the students hired it from a local person to go for a movie.

The vehicle was completely destroyed due to the head on collision.

The deceased students have been identified as Mohammed, Muhasin, Ibrahim, Devanand and Shreedeep.

Those students who were seated on the left side of the car which suffered the worst impact during the collusion, died instantly.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the college and paid his homage to the departed souls.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and numerous others also condoled the demise of the young bright students, whose lives and medical career got nipped in the bud.

(With inputs from IANS)