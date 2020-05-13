Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the popular face of television, is happily married to Vivek Dahiya. But before her Mr Perfect, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was in a nine-year-old serious relationship with actor Sharad Malhotra. The former couple had never shied away from confessing their love for each other in the public and hence, when the breakup news was out, fans were in for a shock.

In an old video that has resurfaced online, Divyanka is seen talking about what went wrong between Sharad and her as she tries to hold back her tears.

'Do you know the extent to which I went? I went to the level of superstition'

The clip is from Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show Juzz Baatt. When asked how she tried to save her relationship, Divyanka said: "I tried everything. Do you know the extent to which I went? I went to the level of superstition."

She started meeting strange people and would ask them if someone did black magic on Sharad. "I started meeting strange people and I would ask them, 'Has someone done something on him? How can this happen after eight years?'" she said.

Later in the video, the Ishita Bhalla of television spoke about how she questioned herself if it was worth all the pain. "There came a point when I questioned that if you had to do so much just to gain someone's love, was it even love? It is better to stay alone." A teary-eyed Divyanka mentioned that it took her some time to overcome the breakup and understand that they were not meant to be together. She then added, "Superstition is a terrible thing, never get caught up in it. I became stupid."

Divyanka-Vivek's quarantine days:

Meanwhile, amidst the lockdown, Divyanka is enjoying quality time with her husband Vivek at home. The couple, who is very active on social media, has been sharing glimpses of how they are spending their days through photos and videos.

Divyanka's popularity:

Divyanka enjoys a massive fanbase, all thanks to her recognition with popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla. Such is the craze for her that she is the only television actress with the highest number of followers (12.1 million) on Instagram. According to a report, she is also one of the highest-paid actresses of the television industry and apparently charges a massive amount of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 85,000 per episode.