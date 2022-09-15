A woman teacher of a prominent school in Lucknow has been booked for allegedly thrashing a Class 5 girl student which left her with injuries on hands and face.

The girl's fault was that she had not done her homework.

The FIR has been lodged by the nine-year-old girl's mother at Krishna Nagar police station.

The teacher has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt to the student.

The school authorities have suspended the teacher and set up a committee of two teachers to probe the matter.

The girl's mother told reporters, "I received a call from my daughter's class teacher that she had slapped her. She also asked me to come to the school. When I reached the school, I was shocked to see that my daughter's cheeks were swollen and there were red marks on her hands and face. She told me that since her homework was incomplete the teacher had slapped her 15-20 times. My daughter's cheek still has swelling and dark marks."

She alleged that after the incident, the teacher took her daughter to the principal's room but even the principal did not pay any attention.

"When no action was taken against the teacher, I lodged an FIR against her," she said.

School's founder-manager Sarabjit Singh said, "We have suspended the teacher. A committee of two teachers has been formed to investigate the matter. In the initial probe we were told that the teacher had slapped the student four times in the classroom."