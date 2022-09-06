Are Covid vaccines safe for pregnant women Close
Are Covid vaccines safe for pregnant women

India's first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech on Tuesday got the approval from the Drug Controller General of India for 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.

Announcing the achievements, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a 'big boost to India's fight against Covid-19.

"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Mandaviya tweeted.

covid 19 vaccine
Covid 19 vaccineIANS

In the subsequent tweet he said, "This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic.

CEPI partners with Bharat Biotech, others to develop variant-proof Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech

"India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19", he said.

Also Read