When 24-year-old Harsh (name changed) and his friend stepped out of their hostel in Surathkal area of Mangaluru in Karnataka, for tea past midnight on Tuesday, little did they know that they would be in the soup with drunk policemen?

While Harsh and his friend were waiting at a nearby tea stall at 2 am, a patrolling vehicle (KA 19 G 0768) of Surathkal Police reached the spot and began questioning the students what they were doing on the road so late.

A curious or rather surprised Harsh approached the policemen, wanting to know what the issue was. The two policemen named Santosh and Udaya Kumar, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, asked them to hand over their mobile phones without citing any particular reason.

"Two similar incidents have happened this month. Previously a Btech student was also asked to give money. This time drunk policemen started abusing us and also slapped us," Harsh tells International Business Times, India.

Police threaten students with dire consequences

While all this was happening, one of Harsh's friends, began filming the uncalled behaviour of the two patrolling policemen on his phone. One of the two policemen aggressively approached the student and asked him to stop recording their scuffle. "Sir, I'm recording the entire incident," the student informed the policemen. When denied, the policemen slapped the student and even threatened them with dire consequences if they make the said video public.

The students, however, didn't back down and continued recording the video. They ran away for a few yards to save themselves from the wrath of the two drunk policemen. Soon they reached NITK college gate and tried narrating the incident to the security guards. While the students were trying to unfold what had transpired, the police, who were allegedly following the students, reached the college gate.

One of the two policemen got out of the vehicle and again asked the student to stop recording. The police again slapped him in front of the security guards who didn't have the courage to raise their voice against the police.

We tried to contact Surathkal Police station to know if there was any action taken against the two cops. However, they refused to share any details about the incident and said they were not aware of it.