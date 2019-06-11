India's largest information technology (IT) services firm Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) market capitalisation transcended the US technology giant IBM. After Monday's trade, the market cap of TCS stood at $120.49 billion on NSE whereas IBM's cap was stabilised at $119.8 billion, mid-day.

TCS has been holding the first position among the international pure-play technology service firms since 2018 when it just crossed a $100 billion market capitalisation. It has been growing with the help of mega-deals over the years and initiating industry-leading growth and working against a saturated market. It has increased its market capitalisation by about $19 billion within a year.

IBM, on the other hand, has been seeing towering falls in its market capitalisation. It has a capital fall of about $14 billion within a year. IBM has been trying to restructure the working environment to bring in high-value segments in the IT sector. It has also been slashing its workforce in large numbers from 2016 with the latest employment cuts of 2,300 employees last month. The company has been seeing a massive slowdown in its economy with a struggling growth of about 1 percent in the latest financial year report.

Even though there has been a fall in the market capitalisation, IBM has an excellent revenue streak of about $79.6 billion over TCS's $20.9 billion reported in the last financial year.

According to a statement to Economic Times, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of TCS claimed that the operating margins stood at 25.6 percent, which is the highest among IT service firms globally.

TCS which overtook the consultancy giant, Accenture Plc, in 2018, has been again left behind by margins after Accenture bagged a market of about $124 billion.