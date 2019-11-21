An innovative hub that will be used to build domain-specific solutions was launched IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with support from Qualcomm Technologies in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 20.

The new hub will help global enterprises across industries accelerate their digital transformation journeys. This will be done through the designed solutions that utilise the combinatorial power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies.

5G and edge computing are expected to transform every industry in the coming years as they are designed to facilitate massive data flows with very low latency and ultra-high reliability. "The convergence of 5G, AI and edge computing will open unprecedented opportunities for value creation in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles and other industries," V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS, said in a statement.

"The new Innovation Hub brings together TCS' and Qualcomm Technologies' world-class technology expertise to unlock the potential of transformational solutions in this emerging space to help global enterprises explore the art of the possible and accelerate their Business 4.0 journeys," Rajanna said.

New wave of technology

The technology industry ecosystem anticipates a new wave of technology investments from progressive enterprises looking to harness the power of 5G, AI and other emerging technologies.

The new hub will utilise TCS' expertise in digital technologies, along with Qualcomm Technologies' depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases.

The hub will explore the possibilities opened up by 5G in different industries -- such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, utilities.

Solutions developed at the hub will help customers embrace new business models, offer differentiated products and value-added services, deliver sophisticated customer experiences and generate new revenue streams, TCS said.

"We are thrilled to extend our long relationship with TCS into a more strategic collaboration through the Innovation Hub and explore new and innovative use cases of 5G technologies and AI relevant to India and enterprises across the globe," said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & Saarc.

(With agency inputs.)