Taylor Swift has released her seventh album, Lover, and it seems like a beautiful tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The songstress, who has packed about 18 songs in her seventh album, has penned down some beautiful songs. As she shared news of the same on her Instagram, Swift wrote, "This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, cosiness, and chaos. It's the first album of mine that I've ever owned, and I couldn't be more proud. I'm so excited that Lover is out NOW."

If you hear the lyrics of all the songs that have been written by Swift, you can tell almost instantly how they all hint at her whirlwind romance with Mary Queen of Scots actor, Joe Alwyn. The couple has been dating for about three years now but irrespective of the world being aware of their relationship status, they haven't commented on their own. However, perhaps the album would do the deed. There are several songs with titles that literally point at Alwyn and his effect on Swift. The sixth track of the album, 'I Think He Knows', is an adorable number where speaks of the fact that her beau knows that she has fallen for him.

Lines like "He got that boyish look that I like in a man," and words like "lyrical smile" and "indigo eyes," are a clear giveaway that the song is about Alwyn, who does have blue eyes and boyish charm. Another song from the album, Paper Rings, is also a very romantic number that confirms Taylor's sentiments towards Alwyn. It clearly mentions that if he does plan to pop the question, she won't hesitate! "I like shiny things / But I'd marry you with paper rings," croons Swift in the song. In the song Cornelia Street, Swift actually sings about the personal concerns that the couple faced as they weathered insecurities and triumphed.

"I thought you were leading me on / I packed my bags, left Cornelia Street / Before you even knew I was gone / But then you called, showed your hand / I turned around before I hit the tunnel," she sings. Of course, there is London Boy, with sample clips of interviews with Swift's Cats co-stars, Idris Elba and James Corden. In the song, Taylor mentions how "You know I love a London boy." Another verse from the song states, "And now I love high tea, stories from Uni, and the West End / You can find me in the pub, we are watching rugby with his school friends."

Well, the album and all the songs certainly make one thing very clear, Taylor Swift's approach towards love and relationships has become very mature and that she is in the best place!