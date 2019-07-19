The internet woke up to a horror show as the trailer of the much-anticipated The Cats musical surfaced. Starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba and James Corden in pivotal roles, fans did have their doubts regarding this musical. But little did anybody expect it to be such a fear-fest.

"Digital fur technology", as labelled by Universal to describe how the actors' faces have been merged with computer-generated fur bodies, the trailer is something that swears to give you nightmares. The cast sings and dances and prances about but all people can see is how ghastly they all look as they have human faces with fur bodies. Ugly is an understatement but pure horror is the right way to describe how they all look. Right after the trailer surfaced on YouTube, it managed to rake in more than 100,000 views in its first hour.

IMDB described the plot of the film as "a tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life". Having been a part of Broadway, the Cats musical is a very famous story. Hence, there was a lot of anticipation surrounding the film. But the first trailer has only been devastating to many. One Twitter user actually wrote a Harry Potter reference stating, "#CatsMovie is about a bunch of witches and wizards fucking up Polyjuice Potion. Change my mind." Another user quipped how "DO NOT LET YOUR CAT WATCH THE #CatsMovie TRAILER!" Check out all the funny responses the trailer received.

#CatsMovie is about a bunch of witches and wizards fucking up Polyjuice Potion. Change my mind. pic.twitter.com/Tc5QxcNtzl — Bodor Pisti (@superpityu) July 19, 2019

Cats movie: exists



Anime fans and furries: pic.twitter.com/yfLKtrVXJI — Roman av (@RomanAv5) July 19, 2019

So I’ve just seen the trailer for Cats and... holy shit did anyone else see this?! #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/7pu4BnzHdt — Judith (@Wetterente) July 19, 2019

The new #Catsmovie trailer just looks like they've made a film about those medieval paintings where the artist has tried to draw a cat from memory. pic.twitter.com/XwvNqShqTC — Leigh (@Tweekilby) July 19, 2019

DO NOT LET YOUR CAT WATCH THE #CatsMovie TRAILER! pic.twitter.com/TmfHDmvedT — Ida Funkhouser (@IdaFunkhouser) July 19, 2019

Considering how they all look like characters popping straight out of horror movies, fans didn't hold back to comment on how the Cats musical is going to be a big failure! Directed by British filmmaker Tom Hooper, known for his Oscar win for The King's Speech, the adaptation of Andrew Llyod Webber's stage musical is not looking good. The film is set to release on December 20.