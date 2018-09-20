Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have managed to keep their relationship away from spotlight - to an extent. The British actor has now spoken out for the first time regarding their love life.

The Bad Blood singer and the 27-year-old actor have been dating since May last year. During an interview with British Vogue, Alwyn talked about people's interest in him and Swift, he said: "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people...but I really prefer to talk about work."

Adding on, according to E! News, the Red singer has been spending a lot of time with Alwyn in London, where he lives. A source said: "They're clearly serious."

"Taylor's met all of Joe's family. They've done many a Sunday roast together — in fact it happens without fail if she's here over a weekend—and they seem very comfortable around her," the insider went on. "His brothers all seem to be fans of them together as they've hung out with Taylor and Joe on several occasions."

In December 2015, during an interview with NME magazine, Swift said she feels the world is too interested in her personal life. She told the publication: "I'm in the news every single day for multiple different reasons. And it can feel, at times, if you let your anxiety get the better of you, like everybody's waiting for you to really mess up – and then you'll be done."

"A lot of the time I need to call my mom and talk for a really long time, just to remind myself of all the things that are great and all the things that matter. If you do something that defines your character to be not what the public thought you were, that's the biggest risk," Swift added.

Also, while talking to Glamour UK magazine, the Shake It Off singer admitted that she does not find it easy having a boyfriend. She said: "There is no easy way for me to engage with romance. I'm really busy, so I can't. And it's a good thing that I feel really independent and I feel that my friends are all I need."

"It's kind of a sad way I got there, though, being shamed into it. What else is it when you have two boyfriends in one year and everyone's calling you boy crazy, making jokes about you at awards shows? That's public humiliation. And I don't think its fair," she added.