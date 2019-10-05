Post-surgery recovery is never easy. But in Taylor Swift's case it was also hilarious. Reportedly, Taylor Swift recently underwent laser eye surgery, and thanks to her mom, Andrea, we now have a glorious video of the singer's hilarious behavior just after returning home.

It takes a while to gather your senses after a surgery, you've been put under for a while and it takes a while to come back to normal. It's the recovery phase that can provide some quality humour.

Well, at least that's the case when it comes to Taylor Swift, the singer partook in some pretty hilarious behavior after returning home from her procedure. Her mom, Andrea, documented the whole thing. And we have to say that watching Taylor Swift out of it is quite hilarious. And to add insult to injury — Taylor had no idea that Jimmy Fallon was about to show the video to millions of her fans, when she appeared on the show.

In the video, Taylor can be seen panicking after she mistakenly breaks off a banana from a bunch that she did not intend to pick. And that's when her mom swoops in and tries to talk some sense into her, saying she'll eat the other banana.

Then, in another shot, you can see Taylor happily eating her snack in bed, when her mom tells her not to fall asleep while chewing. "I'm not asleep," Taylor mumbles. "My mind is alive."

Sure your mind is alive Taylor. The singer seems to have recovered her faculties as she seemed to take her little incident in stride. You can check out the video here: