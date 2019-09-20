Taylor Swift just confessed to being a fan of Daenerys Targaryen. Well, we have to say, up until the final season, we would have too. Reportedly, Taylor Swift has admitted that she 'related' to the murderous and powerful Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. The ME hitmaker is an admitted fan of the HBO fantasy drama series, which had its series finale earlier this year.

Daenerys Targaryen was one of the most popular characters on Game of Thrones. Taylor Swift confessed that she was fond of the character played by Emilia Clarke, because she connected with her battle to 'maintain' the power she has.

When making a comparison between her own life and that of the character to Rolling Stone, she said: 'I've also tried very hard - and this is one thing I regret - to convince people that I wasn't the one holding the puppet strings of my marketing existence, or the fact that I sit in a conference room several times a week and come up with these ideas.....'I felt for a very long time that people don't want to think of a woman in music who isn't just a happy, talented accident.'

Is Taylor Swift insecure about her position as a superstar? The relation Taylor is making to Daenerys sounds a bit ominous to us. 'Look at the Game of Thrones finale. I specifically really related to Daenerys' storyline because for me it portrayed that it is a lot easier for a woman to attain power than to maintain it.'

Taylor Swift is a super successful singer. She has conquered the world music stage multiple times. But her choice in characters from the hit HBO show might be a little off the mark. When she was reminded that Daenerys wasn't necessarily a good character after committing several murders throughout the series. When this was brought up, Swift insisted her comments were a 'total metaphor.'

She added: 'It's a total metaphor! Like, obviously I didn't want Daenerys to become that kind of character, but in taking away what I chose to take away from it, I thought maybe they're trying to portray her climbing the ladder to the top was a lot easier than maintaining it, because for me, the times when I felt like I was going insane was when I was trying to maintain my career in the same way that I ascended.'

Alright Taylor, we hope you've found your sanity because the finale has Daenerys burning down a whole city for power.