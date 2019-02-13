Taxiwala (Taxiwaala) starring Vijay Deverakonda, Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair is set to have its world Television premiere on Zee Telugu and all are curious to know whether it will beat the TRP record of Geetha Govindam.

The satellite rights of Taxiwala were reportedly sold for a small price as the deal was done much before the release of Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. Now, Zee Telugu, which acquired its TV rights, is set to rejuvenate its ardent viewers for the new week with its world Television premiere.

The TV channel will also host a contest and the winner will get a car. "Zee Telugu to host an SMS contest during the premiere, where one lucky winner will get to win a brand-new car as the bumper prize. You need to watch the Premiere of Taxiwala for further details of the bumper prize on February 17 at 6:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD," reads a statement of the channel.

Written and directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Taxiwala is a science fiction supernatural comedy film, which is about a guy, who settles for the job of a cab driver after quitting several odd jobs. But things take a U-turn, when he faces spine-chilling incidents while driving the care and how he tries to solve the mystery.

Released in the theatres on November 17, 2018, Taxiwala has collected Rs 42 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. The movie has earned Rs 22 crore for its distributors, who invested Rs 7 crore on its global theatrical rights. The film has emerged as one of blockbusters of 2018.

Vijay Deverakonda's success graph has created a lot of curiosity about the TV premiere of Taxiwala. His last outing Geetha Govindam registered a TRP rating of 20.80 in its first TV premiere and has topped the list of Telugu movies with highest viewership on TV. With Taxiwala gearing up for its TV premiere, all eyes are on its viewership.