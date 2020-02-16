Ananya Panday, who made a fabulous debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2, has won the award for the best debut of the year.

The excited young girl, who has always been vocal about her privileges and struggles, swept away the award with pride. While things were all looking up for the young starlet on Filmfare Awards 2020 night in a yellow and black outfit, netizens weren't totally impressed.

Ananya's thank you note

"Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!! ❤️ Filmfare for Best Debut (female) 2020 Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai and the entire team! Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @manishmalhotra05 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @dop007 and the entire cast and crew of SOTY 2 ❤️❤️❤️ my team - @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @vardannayak @makeupbystacygomes @shnoy09 @fionadsouza14 this would be impossible without you guys my family!!! Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK ❤️ and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I'll make u proud," Ananya wrote after winning the award.

Trolled for outfit

As soon as the pictures and videos of Ananya Panday, from the awards night, surfaced online, netizens started trolling the actress. While few felt she didn't deserve the award, many pointed out at her dress and compared it to a taxi.

Not just netizens, even actor Ishaan Khatter seemed to agree with them and shared a picture of a taxi below her picture.

"Taxi lag rahi hai struggler', 'long time didn't laugh', 'uff itna struggle', 'papa ki pari struggler', 'she usually has amazing wardrobe but this isn't', 'cartoon lag rahi hai', 'not at all suiting her', 'disaster' were some of the comments left on her picture.

Ananya vs nepotism debate

Earlier, Ananya had been trolled for comparing struggle to visiting Karan Johar's chat show. Opening up on the struggles she faced in her career so far, Ananya, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, had said on Rajeev Masand's chat show, "I am so scared that people are going to say that 'You're taking things too lightly'.

"I will overcompensate then because I don't want to take that chance. I have always wanted to be an actor and just because my father is an actor as well, I'm not going to say no to an opportunity. It isn't as easy as people say it is."

"I think everyone has their own journey. My dad has never been a part of the Dharma film. He has never been on 'Koffee with Karan'."

Siddhanth Chaturvedi was also a part of the show, and he agreed that everyone has their own struggle but in the end, he apparently took a dig on Ananya's views, saying "the difference is 'jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai.