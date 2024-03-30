Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a cautionary statement, suggesting that in the event of a change in government away from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), decisive measures might be taken against those perceived to be undermining democratic principles.

This remark followed closely on the heels of the Income Tax department serving the Congress with a fresh notice of over ₹1,700 crore concerning inconsistencies in tax filings from previous years, as per sources cited by news agency PTI.

Expressing his discontent on a social media platform, Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP for what he termed as "coercive tax practices" and hinted at future repercussions for those responsible. He emphasized the need for accountability, asserting, "When the government changes, there will be consequences for those who have disrupted democracy! The ensuing measures will serve as a deterrent against any such actions in the future. I assure you of that."

Accompanying his statement was a video clip reinforcing his stance, wherein he stated, "At some point, the BJP government will change, and action will be taken, the kind of action that I guarantee will never recur. They should consider this carefully."

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that through what he referred to as the "electoral bonds scam," the BJP had amassed ₹8,200 crore, utilizing methods involving what he termed as "pre-paid, post-paid, post-raid bribes, and shell companies."

In parallel, he accused the BJP of engaging in what he termed as "tax intimidation."

The Congress disclosed on Friday that it had received further notices from the Income Tax department, amounting to approximately ₹1,823 crore. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, revealing that the party had been penalized ₹135 crore for ₹14 lakh deposits, with its account being frozen. Moreover, Kharge alleged that over the past seven years, BJP penalties have accumulated to a staggering ₹4,600 crore.

Legal recourse is being pursued by all parties involved, with the Congress indicating that its case is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on April 1, according to PTI reports.

Several opposition figures have accused the BJP-led central government of leveraging central investigative agencies against them, particularly amidst the recent arrests of two chief ministers—Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren—in unrelated cases.

(With inputs from IANS)