Blockchain-powered distributed compute provider Tatau claimed the top spot on both days of the World Blockchain Summit on October 24 and October 25 in Dubai by comprehensively winning Trescon's ICO Grand Slam and Fenox VC's Startup World Cup regional qualifiers.

On day 1 of the summit, Martyn Levy, co-founder of Tatau, was crystal clear and precise while pitching his blockchain company to a panel of esteemed jurors. Through an undisputed vote, Tatau was judged the winner of the ICO Grand Slam, securing an investment of US $100,000 towards the development of their product.

But, as an extra golden feather in their cap, the company floored panelists during the regional qualifiers of the Startup World Cup on day 2, thus clinching an additional prize. 'Team Tatau' won an all-expenses-paid trip to San Francisco to compete with other regional winners for the US $1 million grand prize, conducted by Fenox VC.

Co-founder of Tatau, Martyn Levy, said that "Tatau is delighted to win both of these titles, back-to-back, at the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai. It's been an adrenalin-filled couple of days with strong competition interspersed with some excellent conference content, and the judges' feedback has been invaluable."

He further added that, "We are looking forward to competing in the grand finals in San Francisco next May, though right now we are focused on executing our business plan, growth strategy and mission which is, of course, to accelerate innovation in the AI space by providing the world with cost-effective GPU-based compute. Thanks to Saleem and the Trescon team for an excellent event."

Mohammed Saleem, CEO of Trescon, stated that "Tatau and Martyn were clear from the beginning regarding their idea, and it was evident during their pitch to both sets of panelists and jurors. The best startup won, and we wish the team all the very best for the finals in San Francisco".

Nithin Eapen, Chief Investment Officer & Partner, Arcadia Crypto Ventures, and one of the competition judges, noted that he "chose to award Tatau with the top spot, in both competitions, because it exceeded expectations in all of the major assessment areas: founded by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, significant and growing market opportunity, executable go-to-market market strategy, product gaining traction in market, and the ability to tell the story impactfully on-stage".

About Tatau

Tatau.io is an enterprise-focused, blockchain-based distributed computing platform established to meet the growing demand for computational power required for complex computations in verticals such as AI/deep learning, video rendering, and predictive analytics.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than 6 decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, trainings and consulting for corporates, governments, associations and high-net-worth individuals across the world. Our advisory board members comprise of an ever-growing exceptional mix of senior-level industry veterans and successful tech entrepreneurs.

Trescon's main business platforms are C-suite events, B2B bespoke events, Intelligent demand generation, Expos, and Investor connect.