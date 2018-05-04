Tata Nexon styling kits are Aero Lite, Aero Lite Plus, Aero Pro, Aktiv Lite, Aktiv Lite Plus and Aktiv Pro

Tata Motors has recently added the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) option to its Nexon compact SUV. The Nexon has been a success for Tata Motors with sales constantly increasing. However, the company is not resting on its laurels and now the Nexon is offered in six styling kits.

Tata Nexon's microsite confirms the SUV is available in Aero Lite, Aero Lite Plus, Aero Pro, Aktiv Lite, Aktiv Lite Plus and Aktiv Pro styling kits. These kits can be added to any variant of the Nexon.

We have compiled all the details you need to know about each styling kit.

Tata Nexon Aero Lite kit will cost Rs 30,610 more. The package includes chin cladding on front and rear bumper, sill cladding, fog lamps garnish, Aero badging, ORVM cap paint and red accents to the spoiler.

Tata Nexon Aero Lite Plus offers all the accessories in the Aero Lite kit in addition to the rim bands. On the inside, it gets illuminated scuff plates, Aero branded carpets and seat covers. This kit will cost Rs 46,856 over the vehicle price.

Tata Nexon Aero Pro kit adds roof wrap in addition to the accessories offered with the Aero Lite Plus kit. The Aero Pro kit costs Rs 61,574 in addition.

Tata Nexon Activ Lite packs chin claddings and garnishes on the front and rear bumpers, side sill garnish, front grille motif, Aktiv badging, ORVM cap paint and black accents to the spoiler. The kit costs an extra of Rs 34,395.

Tata Nexon Activ Lite Plus gets rim bands additionally to the features of Activ Lite. The kit also includes illuminated scuff plates, Aktiv branded carpets and seat covers. It costs Rs 50,261 additionally to the vehicle price.

Tata Nexon Activ Pro adds roof wrap with all the accessories offered with the Activ Lite Plus. The premium kit is priced at Rs 64,972.

In addition to the styling kit, the Nexon can be further specked with an array of accessories. These independent accessories include a full illuminated logo, front cornering sensors, chrome door handles and others. The sunroof will alone cost Rs 16,053.

Tata Nexon is powered by 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill producing 108.5bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The compact SUV also comes with 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine that can churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. Both the engines are offered with the options of six-speed manual and AMT transmission options.