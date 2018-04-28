Tata Nexon Sunrisers Hyderabad edition is a dealer-level customization job

It comes after Tata Nexon Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings liveried version

Tata Motors is the official partner of Indian Premier League

Tata Motors is one of the official partners for the biggest sporting event in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hence, you might have seen the Tata Nexon SUV on display at stadiums where IPL matches are played.

Some of the Tata Motors dealerships have found the IPL editions of the Tata Nexon is a smart way to lure prospective customers. Pictures of the Tata Nexon with Mumbai Indians livery became viral last week followed by Chennai Super Kings liveried version. The latest to join the squad is the Sunrisers Hyderabad edition.

Tata Nexon Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Edition isn't an accessorized Nexon done by Tata Motors. Similar to the Nexon Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings edition, it is a dealer-level modified offering.

Matt red wrap on the roof on the base body color of white perfectly contrasts in the Nexon Sunrisers Hyderabad edition. The red color touches have been extended to rear bumper, front bumper, and fog lamp bezels. The doors for rear row gets wings decals and a black stripe running from the bonnet to the tip of the roof are the other visual updates.

The Tata Nexon Hyderabad Sunrisers IPL Edition is based on the top-spec XZ+ version and hence it comes loaded with features such as LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear fog lamps, smart key with push-button start, adjustable rear-seat headrests, front and rear central armrests, one-touch down driver-side power window, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger and others.

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill in the Nexon develops 108.5 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000 rpm in the Nexon. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, on the other hand, churns out 108.5 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm.

Image source: Instagram/ vinaykap00r