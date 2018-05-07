A wide range of accessory options are offered with the Tata Nexon

Six styling kits are Aero Lite, Aero Lite Plus, Aero Pro, Aktiv Lite, Aktiv Lite Plus and Aktiv Pro

Tata Nexon Activ Pro costs Rs 64,972 more.

Tata Motors entered the burgeoning compact SUV space in July 2017 with the launch of Nexon. The extensive range of customization options is one of the USPs of the Tata Motors compact SUV. Now the company has added sunroof as an option if you are willing to shell out Rs 16,053 more.

Since sunroof is offered as an additional accessory, it can be fixed to any variant of the Nexon SUV. Buyers are increasingly demanding sunroof in SUVs and the new offering will give the Nexon an advantage over the rivals.

Tata Nexon's microsite also confirms that the SUV is now available in Aero Lite, Aero Lite Plus, Aero Pro, Aktiv Lite, Aktiv Lite Plus and Aktiv Pro styling kits.

Tata Nexon Aero Lite kit will cost Rs 30,610 more. The package includes chin cladding on front and rear bumper, sill cladding, fog lamps garnish, Aero badging, ORVM cap paint and red accents to the spoiler.

Tata Nexon Aero Lite Plus offers all the accessories in the Aero Lite kit in addition to the rim bands. On the inside, it gets illuminated scuff plates, Aero branded carpets and seat covers. This kit will cost Rs 46,856 over the vehicle price.

Tata Nexon Aero Pro kit adds roof wrap in addition to the accessories offered with the Aero Lite Plus kit. The Aero Pro kit costs Rs 61,574 in addition.

Tata Nexon Activ Lite packs chin claddings and garnishes on the front and rear bumpers, side sill garnish, front grille motif, Aktiv badging, ORVM cap paint and black accents to the spoiler. The kit costs an extra of Rs 34,395.

Tata Nexon Activ Lite Plus gets rim bands additionally to the features of Activ Lite. The kit also includes illuminated scuff plates, Aktiv branded carpets and seat covers. It costs Rs 50,261 additionally to the vehicle price.

Tata Nexon Activ Pro adds roof wrap with all the accessories offered with the Activ Lite Plus. The premium kit is priced at Rs 64,972.

If that is not enough and you want to pick and choose the accessories for your Nexon, Tata Motors already sell the following add-ons.