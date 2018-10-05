As the festive season is getting near to its peak, carmakers are in rush to launch their new and updated vehicles in India to order to make the maximum out increased sales during the season. American carmaker decided to update its compact sedan and 2018 Aspire entered the market on Thursday.

Interestingly, Tata Motors which sells Tigor in the same segment found it's the right time to blow a raspberry.

Up your aspirations with the #AllNewTigor. Launching on 10th October to take you farther than the rest. Stay tuned to know more. pic.twitter.com/0avBso5QS2 — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 4, 2018

On the same day when Ford India launched the updated Aspire, Tata Motors has released a teaser video about the new Tigor due to enter the market on October 10. The 12-second video displays 'Don't just 'Aspire' followed by the words 'get inspired.'

Though it may not look like mocking at Ford Aspire, once can see the letter 'A' in the word Aspire showed in the similar font in which 'F' in the word Ford usually displays. In addition, the blue coloured fog effect in the background is something common in most of Ford's promotional materials. It remains to be seen whether Ford comes up with a befitting reply or just ignore the poking from Tata Motors.

Last month Honda Cars India has also pulled such a cheeky TVC. Christened 'Forget The Toys' the 40 seconds video shows an urban office goer and he says 'toys, that's what they all seem like.' The actor then continues, they are 'trying to race with you, trying hard to be like you, they watch you, copy you and pretend to be you.'

Next, the young executive is seen grabbing the keys to his Honda City and takes it out for a spin saying 'They can never be you.' The TVC concludes with the tagline 'Forget the Toys' (the toys clearly targets at the rival sedans).