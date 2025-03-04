Tata Motors starts first hydrogen truck trials on Indian roads

Tata Motors, the country's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks on Indian roads in line with the country's green campaign to fight climate change.

This historic trial, which marks a significant step towards sustainable long-distance cargo transportation, was flagged off by Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

The trial phase will span up to 24 months and involves the deployment of 16 advanced hydrogen-powered vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities. These trucks, equipped with new age Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines (H2-ICE) and Fuel Cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India's most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur, and Kalinganagar.

Tata Motors was awarded the tender for this trial, which is funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It marks a significant step forward in assessing the real-world commercial viability of using hydrogen-powered vehicles for long-distance haulage as well as setting up the requisite enabling infrastructure for their seamless operation.

"Through this pioneering initiative, Tata Motors underscores its commitment to leading the charge in sustainable mobility solutions, aligning with India's broader green energy goals," the auto major said.

Flagging-off the trial, Gadkari said: "Hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India's transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance. Such Initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking, and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future."

Joshi said: "Hydrogen is an important fuel for India's transition to a sustainable and zero-carbon future. The beginning of this trial is a significant step forward in showcasing the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonising India's transportation sector. This initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, reflects our commitment to driving innovation and achieving India's energy independence while contributing to global climate goals."

According to the company's statement, the flagged-off vehicles exemplify Tata Motors' comprehensive approach to hydrogen mobility, displaying both Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technologies. This includes two Tata Prima H.55S prime movers—one powered by H2ICE and the other by FCEV, alongside the Tata Prima H.28, an advanced H2ICE truck.

With an operational range of 300-500 km, these vehicles are engineered for sustainable, cost-efficient, and high-performance transportation. Featuring the premium Prima cabin and advanced driver-assist safety features, they enhance driver comfort, reduce fatigue, and improve productivity while setting new benchmarks for safety in trucking, the statement added.

Highlighting the company's preparedness, Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said: "Tata Motors is deeply honoured to be at the forefront of driving India's transformation towards greener, smarter, and sustainable mobility. With the commencement of these hydrogen truck trials... we are proud to be pioneering the transition to clean, zero emission energy for long haul transportation."

(With inputs from IANS)