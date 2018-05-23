Tata Motors has not manufactured Indica and Indigo starting from April 2018

Tata Motors has pulled the plug on two of its long-standing models — Indica and Indigo. Tata Motors has not manufactured a single unit of its Indica hatchback and Indigo sedan from April 2018, confirms data provided by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

A Tata Motors spokesperson further confirmed the ceasing of production to ET Auto: "With the changing market dynamics and the evolution of Tata Motors design language towards impactful design, we have decided to phase out the Indica and the Indigo eCS, a common phenomenon in a product lifecycle."

Launched in 1998, the original Indica was India's first indigenously developed passenger car. After the infancy stage of Tata Motors in the passenger vehicle segment with the Estate and the Sierra, India was the breakthrough model for the home-grown carmaker. The Indica got over 1 lakh bookings soon after the launch and it became the segment leader in just two years. After glorious 10 years, Tata Motors launched the second generation of the Indica in 2008 christened Indica Vista.

In the meantime, Tata Motors also launched the Indigo sedan in 2002. The Indigo too was received well in the PV market. The concept of compact sedan got traction in India after the launch of the first model, the Indigo eCS in 2008.

Even though the production has stopped, Tata Motors dealers will continue to sell existing stocks available. The main buyers for the Indica and Indigo currently are the fleet operators and both cars are available only with the 1.4-litre common-rail diesel engine.

"We will continue to serve our extended family of Indica and Indigo customers by providing them with the necessary service support," Tata Motors spokesperson added.

Tata Tiago and Tigor to take the legacy forward

The retirement of Indica and Indigo will see Tata Motors focussing on the new generation hatchback and compact sedan twins, the Tiago and Tigor. Both Tiago and Tigor are based on the new Impact design language of Tata Motors and both cars have already made a significant impact in terms of sales. Tata Motors will promote the Tiago and Tigor among private buyers while the fleet market specialised models will be the Bolt and the Zest.